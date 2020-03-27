



New York is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and its citizens can use all the help they can get in staying healthy during this time. Particularly at risk are people struggling to put food on the table for their families in the midst of the pandemic.

On Friday, New York Knicks forwards Julius Randle and Bobby Portis announced that they would be teaming up with Hello Fresh, the meal kit delivery service, to donate $180,000 worth of meals to City Harvest. In addition, the pair will each donate $50,000 to help City Harvest’s operations.

Bobby Portis and Julius Randle are working with Hello Fresh to donate $180,000 worth of meals to City Harvest to help feed New Yorkers. They're also each giving $50,000 to help City Harvest’s operations. Here are what the two Knicks have to say about that: pic.twitter.com/Y3hVL7Moxv — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) March 27, 2020

In the statement, Randle says that he and his wife Kendra are heartbroken seeing the impact of COVID-19 around the world and encourages everyone to listen to guidelines given by health officials. Portis for his part says that he is fortunate to be able to support where he can and states that he and Julius “take pride in being able to support our city during this time.”

The donations from the Knicks players follows Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s announcement earlier in the week that he would be donating $323,000 to Feeding America to help provide meals amid the coronavirus pandemic.