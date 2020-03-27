NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One day after being hit with a class-action lawsuit, New York Sports Club now says members’ payment concerns will be addressed when clubs reopen.
The government closed all gyms earlier this month as part of the effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but members say the gym was still collecting membership fees and charging to suspend or freeze memberships.
Members filed a lawsuit, alleging the club is defrauding members.
Attorney Adam Gana offered some advice for anyone trying to get out of a membership or subscription service during this time.
“I strongly suggest those that want to get out of their contracts to immediately send letters to their membership by email, explain that they can’t come in cancel their memberships and explain to them that they want their memberships canceled,” he said.
Gana says contracts are pretty set in stone and you’ll want a paper trail proving your cancellation request.