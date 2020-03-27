CoronavirusHealth Care Workers Say More Supplies Needed; How Some Are Stepping Up
Expect decreasing clouds with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. It will be even warmer, as well, with highs in the mid 60s.

It will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s or so by daybreak.

Tomorrow looks to start off dry, but rain will fill in midday and into the afternoon. As for temperatures, they’ll be running a bit cooler with highs only in the low 50s.

Sunday doesn’t look to be a washout, but we’re anticipating some showers throughout the day, so keep the umbrella handy.

