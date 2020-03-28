Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York hospitals are being directed to allow at least one person in the delivery room with expectant mothers after many changed their protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Some hospitals banned spouses, birthing partners and other visitors from labor and delivery rooms in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said at a press conference Saturday that back on March 21, the state had issued guidance advising hospitals to allow at least one person in the delivery room with the woman giving birth, but DeRosa says “some of the hospitals were ignoring that.”
“Yesterday, we updated that guidance to make it a directive so that women do not have to be alone while they’re giving birth, and we’re going to reinforce that in an executive order,” DeRosa said.
The executive order will apply to both public and private hospitals.