



Detective Cedric G. Dixon served in the 32nd Precinct in Harlem.

“We are hurting, we are crying, and we continue to fight,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Saturday. “We simply have no other choice. It is in our heart, and it is in our soul to sacrifice to serve to fight for you.”

We are sad to announce the passing of our very own @NYPD32Pct family member, Detective Cedric G. Dixon. Det. Dixon has passed away due to the COVID-19 virus, he was a 22 year veteran officer assigned to the Detective Squad. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/FZ1jM0pKpV — NYPD 32nd Precinct (@NYPD32Pct) March 28, 2020

Two others who worked within the NYPD died earlier this week: Giacomina Barr-Brown, a civilian administrative aide in the 49th Precinct, and Dennis Dickson, a custodian who had worked with the NYPD since 2006.

“We have lost three members of our family in a little over 48 hours,” said Shea. “As I stand here I cannot begin to describe what we have found, what the families of these three heroes are feeling.”

The news comes the same day Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York City’s toll from the outbreak has risen to 29,766 active COVID-19 cases, resulting in 728 deaths related to coronavirus.

“You just don’t often have the opportunity to isolate,” said Shea about NYPD officers during the pandemic. Earlier this week he said about 7% of the NYPD’s 3,200 members were currently out sick, triple the usual rate.

Shea described Dixon as “known as the person that would do anything to help you.”

“If you had something broken, he was particularly fond of fixing technology and electronics,” he said. “He’s is going to be so sorely missed, and it is just a very, very difficult time for the 32nd precinct and for the department as a whole.”

Shea has ordered any officer who is sick to stay at home under quarantine.

