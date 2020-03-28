Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The United Nations is giving a quarter of a million personal protective masks to New York City.
Mayor Bill de Blasio helped load the much-needed medical equipment into a truck Saturday.
.@NYCMayor helps load up 250,000 surgical masks donated by the United Nations. Thank you @UN for helping out your home city! These masks are going to our medical professionals across New York City. pic.twitter.com/xlJObEMv6q
— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) March 28, 2020
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the 250,000 masks were just found in U.N. storage facilities.
The masks will be distributed to medical professionals across the city working on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight.