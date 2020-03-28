CoronavirusCDC Issues Domestic Travel Advisory In Tri-State Area, President Trump Says Quarantine 'Will Not Be Necessary'
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, Coronavirus, Local TV, New York, New York City, United Nations


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The United Nations is giving a quarter of a million personal protective masks to New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio helped load the much-needed medical equipment into a truck Saturday.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the 250,000 masks were just found in U.N. storage facilities.

The masks will be distributed to medical professionals across the city working on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight.

Comments

Leave a Reply