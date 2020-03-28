Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a rather dreary Saturday across the area with on-and-off rain and cool temps. Expect that trend to continue tonight with fog, drizzle and occasional rain showers. It will be chilly and breezy too, especially along the coasts, with temps stuck in the low/mid 40s.
Tomorrow will be very much like today with more in the way of rain in the first half of the day, an afternoon lull accompanied by some drizzle, and another batch of showers in the evening. Temps will be fairly close to where they were today, in the low 50s at the warmest.
Monday looks like a much better day relatively speaking with partly sunny skies and much milder air working in from the southwest. Expect temps for most to reach the low 60s… a bit cooler along the coasts.