



— Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart attended the “Feed Our Heroes” event on Sunday to thank personnel who are working at the coronavirus testing site in Stony Brook.

That site is one of six drive-through testing facilities established by Gov. Andrew Cuomo throughout the state as part of ongoing COVID-19 response efforts.

“We cannot thank our first responders, healthcare workers, and countless others on the front lines enough for putting their health and safety at risk to protect us,” Bellone said. “This morning’s Feed Our Heroes event was a chance for us to show our appreciation for all those working around the clock as we address this crisis. No matter how big or small the gesture, it is incredible to see our communities step up and do what they can to support our heroes.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“The Feed Our Heroes event was an opportunity for us to express gratitude to the people who are working hard at the state’s testing sites,” Commissioner Hart added. “I thank the off-duty officers who participated in the event and the businesses that donated food to ensure workers had a well-deserved meal.”

Food for the event was generously donated by Dunkin’ Donuts, located in Stony Brook, Pasha Kebob and Grill in Lindenhurst, and Capellini Trattoria Pizzeria of Selden.

Also on Sunday, Bellone gave an update on the number of cases in Suffolk.

“As we talked about each day the numbers continue to rise. We’re up to over 5,000 positive cases here in Suffolk County,” Bellone said, adding the county is at 5,023, to be exact. “Yesterday, we had the highest increase we’ve seen — 885 cases growth in 24, hours, and we tested more than 2,000.”

In addition, the executive said the hospitalizations continue to rise.

“We have over 500 people hospitalized now, almost 100 increase over the day before,” Bellone said.

So far, 40 people have died in Suffolk due to the COVID-19 disease, the three most recent a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 30s, all with underlying medical conditions, Bellone said.

