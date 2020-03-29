ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that, following a conversation with Rhode Island’s governor, that state has repealed an executive order to stop vehicles with New York plates at the border.
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo’s directive allowed state police to stop vehicles with New York license plates to collect information from drivers and passengers in an effort to slow the spread.
“Rhode Island issued an executive order that New York license plates, would be theoretically stopped at the border,” Cuomo said. “That executive order has been repealed by the state of Rhode Island, and we thank them for their cooperation.”
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How To Avoid Psychological Isolation
- Talking To Your Kids About Anxiety
- Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Raimondo’s directive was simply to ensure that travelers from New York staying in Rhode Island know they are required to self-quarantine for 14 days, her spokesman previously said.
Watch: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Update
“We’re dealing with an unprecedented, high-risk situation, and this action falls within the emergency powers granted to the governor to keep Rhode Islanders safe,” spokesman Josh Block said in an email Friday.
Rhode Island has more than 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19, state health officials said Thursday.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)