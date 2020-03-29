Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning folks! Expect another cool, damp day with clouds prevailing, on-and-off rain and temps in the lower 50s. The best bet for rain this morning will be north of the City, with drizzle for most through the day. Heading into the later evening, some more potent showers may roll through.
Tomorrow looks like a better day overall with partly sunny skies and milder air working in. Temps away from the shores will reach the lower and even middle 60s. A few stray showers are possible late in the evening but this is a low risk.
Tuesday is shaping up to be a brighter but cooler day with seasonable temps in the mid 50s.