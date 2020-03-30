By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday morning will start off much like the conditions we saw over the weekend — damp, chilly, and gray.
The good news is it won’t last long. The CBS2 Weather Team is expecting clearing by late morning, with many spots seeing sunshine by lunchtime. Temperatures away from the coasts will shoot into the mid and upper 60s. However, along the shores expect clouds, fog, and cooler temps to prevail.
Some showers are expected later Monday afternoon into the evening, but the activity should be widely scattered. The risk will linger through the night, but the area should get some breaks of sunshine once again on Tuesday. Temps are only expected to reach around 50.
Expect another mostly cloudy day on Wednesday, with yet more pop-up showers and temps once again around 50.