HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – All Hoboken parks are closed for two weeks in an effort to stop the coronavirus from spreading.
The closures begin at 8 a.m. Monday and include the county park, city and dog parks.
Officials are concerned about people congregating, especially as the weather gets warmer.
Elsewhere in New Jersey, another testing facility is opening in Bergen County.
The drive-thru site launched Saturday at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.
It was only open for first responders and health care professionals, but today it begins testing residents by appointment.