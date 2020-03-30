



The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on New York City’s first responders and their health.

Every day, they put their lives on the line, but now a number of them are falling ill.

As of Sunday night, the NYPD said nearly 13% of its members – that more than 4,600 people – were on sick report. Usually, only about 3% are out sick.

Of those, 730 uniformed police officers and 88 civilian members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Commissioner Dermot Shea anticipates that by this morning, about 85 more will test positive.

Over the last couple days, three members of the NYPD family died due to the coronavirus.

The FDNY is also mourning the loss of 55-year-old auto mechanic James Villecco.

“This is the kind of unsung hero who doesn’t get the credit he deserves,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “This is the kind of man who keeps us safe, because he kept the ambulances in good repair so they could get there to help all of us.”

The MTA has lost its third employee – track worker and pastor Scott Elijah.