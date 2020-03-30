Comments
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – On Long Island, an entire neighborhood came together to celebrate a 5-year-old leukemia survivor.
A parade of vehicles full of family and friends drove by Aiden Schaeffer’s house in Rockville Centre Sunday afternoon.
The little boy just had a final spinal tap, which officially ended his leukemia treatments after a three year battle.
Aiden’s family had planned a celebration, but it had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
