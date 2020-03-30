CoronavirusNavy Hospital Ship USNS Comfort Sails Into New York Harbor, Bringing 1,000 Beds
NORMANDY BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The coronavirus pandemic is a challenging time for everyone.

Someone in Normandy Beach posted a series of signs to send a message of resilience.

Viewer Paige Waldron shared these photos with us on our Facebook page.

The signs send a simple, defiant message: “Tough times don’t last. Tough people do. Just like Sandy. Jersey Strong.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

We couldn’t agree more.

Thanks very much for sharing these pictures and this message, Paige.

