NORMANDY BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The coronavirus pandemic is a challenging time for everyone.
Someone in Normandy Beach posted a series of signs to send a message of resilience.
Viewer Paige Waldron shared these photos with us on our Facebook page.
The signs send a simple, defiant message: “Tough times don’t last. Tough people do. Just like Sandy. Jersey Strong.”
We couldn’t agree more.
Thanks very much for sharing these pictures and this message, Paige.
