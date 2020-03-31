Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people died in an apartment fire in the Bronx on Tuesday.
The fire started around 7:30 p.m. on the top floors of a building on Grand Concourse in Claremont.
Investigators say two female victims from a sixth floor apartment and two other female victims from a neighboring apartment were sent to BronxCare Health System, where they were pronounced dead.
None of the victims were in the apartment where the fire started.
Their identities have not yet been released.
There’s no word on how the fire started.
The Red Cross helped those who were displaced.