HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The state of Connecticut is offering mortgage relief for those out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state will offer homeowners a 90-day grace period, allowing them to reduce or delay their monthly payments.

Banks will also waive or refund mortgage-related late fees over the 90 days.

Any late or missed payments will also not affect borrowers’ credit scores.

