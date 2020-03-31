Comments
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The state of Connecticut is offering mortgage relief for those out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The state of Connecticut is offering mortgage relief for those out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state will offer homeowners a 90-day grace period, allowing them to reduce or delay their monthly payments.
Banks will also waive or refund mortgage-related late fees over the 90 days.
Any late or missed payments will also not affect borrowers’ credit scores.