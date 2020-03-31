Comments
WANAQUE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey nursing home is on lockdown following the deaths of eight residents who had the coronavirus.
WANAQUE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey nursing home is on lockdown following the deaths of eight residents who had the coronavirus.
The mayor of Wanaque said Lakeland Nursing Home in Haskell will no longer allow visitors or new patients.
Many others at the facility, including staff members, have also tested positive for the virus over the last few days.
The mayor said another nursing home in town also has 10 other people who are infected.