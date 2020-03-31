NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey National Guardsman is the first member of the military to die from the coronavirus.
Capt. Douglas Linn Hickok was a physicians assistant. It’s unknown if he contracted the virus was serving in a medical capacity.
Hickok was originally from Jackson but had been living in Pennsylvania and passed away at a hospital there. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
The NYPD is also mourning two more of its members.
Sabrina Jefferson was a school safety agent in Jamaica, Queens. She joined the force in 1994 and died Sunday.
The next day, the department said it lost Gwendolyn King, a senior administrative aide in Brooklyn. Her cause of death is unclear.
A renowned Bronx neurosurgeon also died of complications from COVID-19.
Dr. James T. Goodrich dedicated his life to saving children and was a pioneer in the field of separating twins conjoined at the brain.
He spent more than 30 years at Montefiore Medical Center and is survived by his wife and three sisters.