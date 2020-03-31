CoronavirusNYC Landmarks Central Park, US Open Site Converted Into Emergency Field Hospitals
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey National Guardsman is the first member of the military to die from the coronavirus.

Capt. Douglas Linn Hickok was a physicians assistant. It’s unknown if he contracted the virus was serving in a medical capacity.

Hickok was originally from Jackson but had been living in Pennsylvania and passed away at a hospital there. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

New Jersey National Guard Capt. Douglas Linn Hickok is the first U.S. Military member to die of the coronavirus.

The NYPD is also mourning two more of its members.

Sabrina Jefferson was a school safety agent in Jamaica, Queens. She joined the force in 1994 and died Sunday.

The next day, the department said it lost Gwendolyn King, a senior administrative aide in Brooklyn. Her cause of death is unclear.

A renowned Bronx neurosurgeon also died of complications from COVID-19.

Dr. James T. Goodrich dedicated his life to saving children and was a pioneer in the field of separating twins conjoined at the brain.

He spent more than 30 years at Montefiore Medical Center and is survived by his wife and three sisters.

