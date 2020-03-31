



— The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey rose by 2,196 to a total of 18,696 cases, along with 69 new death to a total of 267 killed by coronavirus-related illness, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.

Among the latest patients were a 30-year-old man and a 33-year-old man.

“One of those precious souls lost was Passaic firefighter Israel Tolentino Jr.,” said the governor. “He became a firefighter about a year and a half ago, he had been a volunteer before that he had served as an EMT. He was only 33 years old.”

Tolentino leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 9 and 7.

“You may have read about Ben Luderer, who was the head baseball coach at Cliffside Park, 30 years old,” said Murphy. “A star in that famous Don Bosco prep. I think (an) undefeated team of 2008, they were number one in the nation. He went on and played at Marist.”

Luderer leaves behind a wife.

“Those are on the somewhat exceptions side, clearly the demographic that is older is the one that’s being hit the hardest, but may I just repeat to everybody who’s listening: This is a reality for all of us. This is not abstract, no matter how good our health is no matter how young we might be.”

Across the state, Bergen County continues to be New Jersey’s hotspot:

Bergen County: 2,909 cases

Essex County: 1,900 cases

Hudson County: 1,606 cases

Union County: 1,418 cases

Passaic County: 1,294 cases

Middlesex County: 1,277 cases

Monmouth County: 1,140 cases

Ocean County: 1,022 cases

Morris County: 841 cases

Somerset County: 413 cases

Mercer County: 268 cases

Camden County: 228 cases

Burlington County: 202 cases

Sussex County: 132 cases

Gloucester County: 114 cases

Hunterdon County: 97 cases

Warren County: 76 cases

Atlantic County: 31 cases

Cumberland County: 18 cases

Cape May County: 12 cases

Salem County: 12 cases

“I cannot be any clearer in my call. stay at home before this hits home like it has now for 267 of our families,” said Murphy. “Please do your part to flatten this curve that we showed you yesterday.”

The govrnor said a drive-thru testing site will open at PNC Bank Arts on Wednesday at 8 a.m., but only for symptomatic state residents. The Bergen County Community College site will be closed for the day.

“In a perfect world, the federal government would give us all the testing material we need, all the personal protective equipment that we need, and we could be like South Korea. From moment one we realized that wasn’t the case. We didn’t have that level of material and support from the federal government. So, we made the decision, for obvious personal health reasons, to test symptomatic people only,” Murphy said.

He said three more county-sponsored sites have come on-line of late. Middlesex County will open a drive-thru site at the Motor Vehicle Commission’s vehicle inspection center in Madison on Wednesday. It will be open three days a week — Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing there is by appointment only and you must be both a Middlesex County resident and exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness. You can find more information at NJ.gov/covid19testing, or you could call 732-745-3100.

Murphy said Ocean County opened its public testing site at Ocean County College on Monday and served 126 residents. That site is open Monday-Friday by appointment only for county residents who are exhibiting symptoms. For more information or to make an appointment, please visit the Ocean County Health Department online at ochd.org.

Also Wednesday, Camden County will be opening a testing site at Cooper’s Point Park in Camden, which will be open from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. each weekday through April 15. Again, testing is only by appointment.

The governor said there are more than two dozen testing sites open throughout the state, with more to come.