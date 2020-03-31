(CBS Local)– Comedy writer John Lutz has worked with some of the funniest performers in entertainment.

He’s shared the set with Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan on “30 Rock,” written sketches for Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis on “Saturday Night Live,” and works with Seth Meyers every week as a writer on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Lutz has a new scripted comedy podcast coming out on Thursday April 2 with Audible called “Escape From Virtual Island,” featuring Paul Rudd, Kenan Thompson, Jane Krakowski, Olivia Wilde, Henry Winkler, and many of Lutz’s comedy friends from over the years.

“It’s been pretty crazy, it’s been almost two years since I originally pitched the idea,” said Lutz in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It’s kind of wild to finally have it coming out and coming out now. This will fill four and a half hours of your day. I think the coolest part was being able to work with all my friends and to work with Paul Rudd. I had briefly worked with him at SNL when I was a writer. We used to live in the same area of the West Village long ago and we’d see each other once in a while. He’s the nicest guy and he’s the best.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

While Lutz has many great memories from working on “Saturday Night Live,” one of his favorite sketches was one he wrote up for Forte and 2x Super Bowl winner and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

“I got to work with the funniest people. I had a really funny cast, it was Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, and Kristen Wiig,” said Lutz. “It was the best. One of my favorite scenes that I ever helped to write was with Will Forte and Peyton Manning. Manning was on the show and Will Forte was playing a coach. He played a weird piece of music to get the basketball team motivated at halftime. Forte never performed it better than when it was live. It was pure joy.”

Although Lutz is mostly known for his writing, he got to appear in front of the camera on “30 Rock.” The show is an important one for Lutz because he also worked on it with his wife Sue Galloway.

“It was just fun to be on a show like that,” said Lutz. “Sue Galloway, who is also in “Escape From Virtual Island,” is my wife and we met two months before 30 Rock started. The first day of shooting, she called me up and said guess where I’m going to be tomorrow. She said I’m going to be on 30 Rock. We lived four blocks away from each other and would take the train to 30 Rock. We really fell in love during that show.”

“Escape From Virtual Island” is currently available for pre-order and will release exclusively from Audible on April 2.