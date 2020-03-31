Comments
Clouds will linger this afternoon, but the shower activity will be pretty limited… isolated at best. Outside of that, expect temperatures to be on the chilly side with highs in the upper 40s.
Tranquil conditions prevail tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s or so.
Tomorrow will feature a little more sunshine with partly sunny skies expected. Temperatures will break into the 50s once again by the afternoon.
As for Thursday, it’s looking like a decent day with mostly to partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.