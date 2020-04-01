EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens today in Middlesex County, New Jersey.
Testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the state motor vehicle inspection center on Kilmer Road in Edison.
Spots will be available by appointment. To qualify, patients must have a valid doctor’s prescription or show coronavirus symptoms, like a fever of 100.4 or higher – or 99.6 for those over 65 – and respiratory problems like shortness of breath.
Jersey City’s testing sites are holding special hours for grocery store workers today.
Supermarket employees can call 1-(201)-547-6800 to schedule an appointment between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at either the drive-thru or walk-thru facility. They must show a work ID and present symptoms.
Mayor Steven Fulop said the city will also be setting aside special time for health care workers.