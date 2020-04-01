



— The coronavirus outbreak has turned living rooms and kitchen tables into classrooms, and parents and guardians into teachers.

It has been a challenge for many families who were looking forward to some time off, including Tami Cherichetti of Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, who told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez on Wednesday her 12-year-old son is struggling.

“He’s miserable. He doesn’t like it at all. He has breakdowns. When he gets to a point where he’s done, I end school for the day,” Cherichetti said.

But that rest-and-recharge time Cherichetti expected isn’t happening.

MORE: Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Announces New York City Playgrounds Are Going To Be Closed As Deaths Climb By 391 In 24 Hours

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently issued an executive order mandating all public schools cancel spring break and instead continue remote learning.

Thousands of people, including teachers, students and parents, have already signed a Change.org petition, asking the governor to change his mind.

“The kids need a break. The teachers need a break. The parents need a break. Everybody needs to have some type of time where you don’t have to think about anything,” Cherichetti said.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

New York City Public Schools will still have off April 9-12 for the religious holiday, but the United Federation of Teachers said starting April 13 remote learning will continue with special programming.

“I know it’s not fair, but it’s not fair what’s going on all throughout our communities,” UFT President Michael Mulgrew said.

MORE: Coronavirus Update: Parents Turn To Online Tutors As Students Adjust To Remote Learning

Mulgrew sent a video message to teachers praising them for their work and being one of the biggest lifelines in the fight against COVID-19.

“We need you to be engaged that week with your students, with their families, because the last thing we want are people to feel that it’s time, the time is off, the weather is getting better and people are going out again and spreading this virus,” Mulgrew said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

There are families who don’t mind giving up spring break. Working mom Jeehae Lee from the Upper West Side said it’s very stressful juggling her job and homeschooling both her children.

“If the kids were on a spring break, quote unquote, we’re not. We’re gonna still have to struggle and balance work with trying to come up with things to do with them,” Lee said. “If they have something productive to do, I think is so great.”

The bottom line is it’s not easy for most taking on this new way life and learning, making sacrifices until it’s safe to go back to what we knew as normal.