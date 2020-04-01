Comments
NEW MILFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There has been another deadly outbreak of the coronavirus at a New Jersey nursing home.
Five residents at CareOne at New Milford have died from the virus.
At least 16 residents and six staff members there have tested positive.
This is at least the third New Jersey nursing home to report a coronavirus outbreak.
In Haskell, New Jersey, eight residents of the Lakeland Nursing Home died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The mayor of Wanaque Borough said Tuesday that the facility will no longer allow visitors or new patients. The mayor also said another nursing home in town has 10 other people who are infected.
Additionally, St. Joseph’s Senior Nursing Home in Woodbridge, New Jersey, was evacuated in late March after nearly a dozen residents tested positive for the coronavirus.