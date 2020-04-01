



Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he is ordering playgrounds in New York City to be closed as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb.

There are now 83,712 total confirmed cases in New York with 12,226 currently hospitalized, 3,022 in ICU. Cuomo said 6,342 patients had been treated and discharged.

There have been 1,941 deaths in the state due to Covid-19.

“Young people must get this message and they still have not gotten the message. We still see too many situations, too much density by young people. They can get it. They’re putting their lives at risk. This can kill young people, rare circumstances, but it can. But you get infected, you give it to somebody else,” Cuomo said. “The compliance is still not where it should be… so we’re going to take more dramatic actions. We’re going to close down New York City playgrounds. I’ve talked about this weeks. I’ve warned people if they didn’t stop the density and the games in the playgrounds – you can’t play basketball, you can’t come in contact with each other – that we would close the playgrounds.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Yesterday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that 10 playgrounds across New York City would be closed. Cuomo suggested a broader action would be coming.

“We’re going to close down the city playgrounds and leave the open spaces available,” Cuomo said.

New York has the most cases in the United States by far, with New Jersey coming in second with 18,696.

“No one is near where we are,” Cuomo said.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

As for when he predicts when this will end?

“Nobody knows for sure,” Cuomo said. “Nobody knows what’s going to happen.”

That said, recent data modeling suggests the apex is going to hit “roughly at the end of April.”

“Which means another month of this,” Cuomo said. “The apex, the recent number is, you’re going to need 110,000 Covid beds.”

Cuomo said the model shows New York will need 37,000 ventilators.

One of the biggest variables in the modeling is how well social distancing works. With high compliance, the model suggests 75,000 Covid beds and 25,000 ventilators.

Cuomo said some patients from New York City had been moved to Albany.

“We’ve talked about this is one state. This is one family, New York,” Cuomo said. “We support one another in two ways. Staff from upstate hospitals will be going to downstate hospitals… and downstate hospitals who are at overcapacity can transfer patients to upstate.”

Cuomo spoke about how the outbreak has hit home for him with his brother Chris being diagnosed with Covid-19.

“Anyone can get this disease. Relatively young people, strong people, people who take a lot of vitamin pills, people who go to the gym a lot. Anyone can get this disease,” Cuomo said. “When he told me he had the coronavirus, it scared me. It frightened me. Why? Because we still don’t know. We still don’t know. And even there’s just a one percent, two percent chance, it’s frightening. It’s frightening.”