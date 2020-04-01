



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Could warmer weather have an impact on the coronavirus?

That is both the hope and the fear.

The hope is that the coronavirus will behave like the flu virus and fade as the weather gets warmer.

The fear is that it will come back as the weather gets colder in the fall, also like the flu.

Unfortunately, we don’t know for sure how the virus will behave because we are still learning about this completely new coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Some coronaviruses — not this one — cause common colds, and those corona colds don’t really go away in the summer.

Places that already have warmer weather, like Singapore and Hong Kong, have not seen much slowdown in COVID-19 transmission. Australia, which is heading into its cooler fall season, is seeing an uptick in cases.

So epidemiologists say that waiting for the seasons to change is not a viable control plan for COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211

What will help and has been demonstrated to work is continuing strict social separation and stay-at-home policies, which we may have to reinstate in the fall.

The good news is that then we will be better prepared for an outbreak and a good number of the population will have recovered from COVID-19 and will likely be immune.

For the top questions people have been asking about the coronavirus, visit cbsnewyork.com/max, and go to facebook.com/cbsnewyork to submit your question.