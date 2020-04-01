Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD says two officers shot a man who lunged at them with a knife and BB gun early this morning in Bronx.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD says two officers shot a man who lunged at them with a knife and BB gun early this morning in Bronx.
The 55-year-old suspect was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.
The officers were also taken to an area hospital for observation but will be OK.
Police said the officers responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Zarega and Westchester avenues in the Westchester Square section.
The officers found the suspect and ordered him to drop the knife and what appeared to be a gun.
Police said that’s when he lunged at them, and both officers fired their weapons, hitting the suspect in his torso.
The man was taken into custody, and police recovered the knife and BB gun from the scene.