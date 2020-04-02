Coronavirus UpdateHealth Care Workers Need Help As New York City Reports 278 Deaths Wednesday Alone
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Queens, Subway


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a grim find on a New York City subway in Queens early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a call of an unconscious passenger on the N train at Ditmars Boulevard station at 4:25 a.m.

They found a fully clothed, unresponsive 62-year-old man lying on the floor of the train.

Responding EMS workers declared the man dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

There’s no word yet on the identity of the man.

Comments

Leave a Reply