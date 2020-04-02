



– Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing turned into The Cuomo Brothers show Thursday when his younger brother, journalist Chris Cuomo, joined through a video chat from his home while under quarantine due to COVID-19.

Chris Cuomo, who was diagnosed positive for the virus on Tuesday, hosts Cuomo Prime Time on CNN. Both sons of former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo quickly lived up to their reputed sibling rivalry of teasing and taunting each other in public.

“It’s tough to keep hair the way I wanted it,” joked Chris in a baseball cap. “You look like you’ve been cutting your own hair – which some people are good at, some people are not.”

Chris then described a fever vision he had while trying to recover from his current coronavirus infection.

“I was having hallucinations, I was seeing pop,” he said to Andrew. “You came to me in a dream, you had on a very interesting ballet outfit. You were dancing in the dream, and you were waving a wand and saying ‘I wish I could wave my wand and make it go away,’ and then you spun around and danced away.”

“There’s a lot of metaphoric reality in that one,” the governor said. “Obviously the fever has affected your mental capacity.”

The ribbing mixed with familial love wasn’t just limited to the brothers.

“Your daughters are great, I’m not surprised that they’re healthy,” Chris said of Andrew’s children. “They make me proud of the family. Thank God the next generation is better than the one that brought them into this world.”

On a serious note, Chris said becoming infected by COVID-19 made him appreciate better the tens of thousands currently suffering from coronavirus.

“Now that I know the fight I’m in for, I’m more comfortable,” he said. “I see why it takes people out, you got to rest.”

