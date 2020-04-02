NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York State has the most coronavirus cases in America – more than 92,000 with 2,300 deaths.
A majority of the cases are in New York City: nearly 50,000. Over 10,000 people are hospitalized in the city right now and 2,200 of them are in the ICU.
Over in New Jersey, the numbers have grown to more than 25,000 confirmed cases and 537 people have died.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- State-By-State, County-By-County Resources
- Distance Learning Tools for Teachers & Parents
- Ask Dr. Max Your Questions
- Tips For Avoiding Psychological Isolation
- Talking To Kids About Anxiety
- How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
- CDC Latest Updates
Behind the numbers are neighbors, colleagues, family and friends.
Sandra Santos-Vizaino is one of the most recent victims of the virus. She was a third-grade teacher at PS 9 in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Students and colleagues remember her as a kind, sweet and generous person.
Counselors are available for students remotely.
Another local school district suffered a huge loss.
James Brown was the principal of Grover Cleveland Middle School in Caldwell, New Jersey. A memorial has started to grow outside the building.
The local police department remembers him as a natural leader of people.