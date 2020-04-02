



Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday a new recommendation about facial covering that all New Yorkers should wear something over their mouths and noses at all times out of their homes to slow the spread of coronavirus

“We’re adding a new important point and we’re advising New Yorkers to wear a face-covering when you go outside and we’ll be near other people,” he said.

The push does not mean to use surgical masks or other personal protective equipment that are prioritized for medical staff in hospitals dealing with COVID-19 patients in hospitals and ICU.

Instead, people should immediately begin wearing bandanas, scarfs and home-made facial coverings, even among those who are not showing any symptoms of coronavirus infection.

De Blasio said the decision was driven by city health officials looking at the results of a study published on April 1.

“I’ve come to a conclusion that it’s time to advise New Yorkers to do something different,” he said. “I want to emphasize what I’m about to tell you is very very important, but it does not in any way change the basic guidance that you received now over many weeks.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The change in the public recommendation is not meant to replace the social distance rules that have been in place since last month.

“The reason for this guidance is because the studies are showing that some asymptomatic people some pre-symptomatic people appear to actually be transmitting this disease,” said de Blasio. “We don’t have perfect evidence. It doesn’t conform with what the initial information showed us weeks ago, but it does seem to be more and more evident.”

While such covering would not protect someone from catching the virus from others, it could minimize an infected person spreading the virus to others.

“Now remember, community spread – with the projections we’ve told you – over half of New Yorkers will contract this disease,” the mayor said. “Do something homemade, not something professional, not something from the supplies we need for our heroes. That’s going to help protect everyone.”

Much of the country seems to be split on whether the general public should be wearing masks outside the home to help slow the spread of coronavirus. The hashtag #Masks4All is a social media movement quickly gaining steam. It encourages anyone and everyone to cover the mouth and nose when out in public.

The PSA is largely credited with starting the movement at Masks4All.org. It was created in Prague and has been viewed more than 1.8 million times.

The narrator in the PSA stresses the group’s slogan: “When we both have a face mask, I protect you, you protect me.”