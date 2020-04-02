



New York State now has more than 83,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 1,900 deaths.

New York City has quickly become the epicenter of the pandemic. There are 45,000 cases, and 278 people died just Wednesday alone.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211

Officials are taking drastic measures to try and stop the spread, while they warn they’re running out of supplies and hospital beds.

Today, nurses plan to rally at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx to demand more N95 masks and personal protective equipment from the federal government.

The City now has an up-close look at the hot spots of the outbreak. A map from the Health Department zeroes in on zip codes.

Every borough is feeling the brunt of the disease in spots, with some getting hit harder than others, like in sections of Brooklyn and Queens. Health officials say for various reasons.

“We know that in Queens, many families, because of poverty, live together in very close quarters, so while we are practicing as a city social distancing, you may have multiple families living together in a very small apartment,” Mitch Katz, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, said.

Because of that, some city officials say it’s necessary to focus on the so-called epicenters of the virus.

“And if we don’t do that, we are going to create this almost divide in the city where affluent people are gonna have adequate health care, adequate response and poorer communities will not, and that is not how we fight this virus,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams told CBS2’s Dick Brennan.

Dozens of health care workers also rallied Saturday at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, saying management offered limited supplies and asked nurses to reuse their masks for an entire week.

