JERICHO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Covid-19 testing is now available for all first responders on Long Island.
There are four drive-thru sites operated by ProHEALTH.
Any first responder can call 1 (516) 874-0411 to schedule an appointment.
“It’s the right thing to do. We want to tale care of our first responders who are helping us in this crisis, take care of our community,” said Dr. Andrew Marshall.
The locations are:
- ProHEALTH Campus – Lake Success
- 3 Delaware Drive
- Lake Success, NY 11042
- Use garage entrance
- Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Saturday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
- ProHEALTH Urgent Care of Riverhead
- 1149 Old Country Road
- Riverhead, NY 11901
- Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Saturday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
- ProHEALTH Urgent Care of Jericho
- 555 N. Broadway
- Jericho, NY 11753
- Monday-Friday, 8am-8pm
- Saturday-Sunday, 8am-5pm
- ProHEALTH Urgent Care of Little Neck
- 254-61 Nassau Blvd.
- Queens, NY 11362
- Monday-Friday, 8am-8pm
- Saturday-Sunday, 8am-5pm
ProHEALTH is also offering Virtual Care visits for both primary and specialty care services. Call 1-(516) 833-7711 to schedule an appointment.
