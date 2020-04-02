Comments
KENT, U.K. (CBS News) – A British family of six has become an online sensation with their coronavirus self-isolation rendition of the Les Misérables song “One Day More.”
The Marsh family from Kent, England, reworked the song to list the frustrations they’ve felt while stuck at home during the U.K.’s nationwide, three-week lockdown, which is only half over and may well be extended.
The video has been viewed 7.5 million times on Facebook. Dad, Dr. Ben Marsh, told CBS News it was originally uploaded for family and friends to see, but it was quickly shared around the world.
The family were taken aback when the clip went viral, as March said they had “absolutely no clue that it was to catch fire,” and they’ve been “overwhelmed by the response.”
