HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The largest township in America is making a tough choice.

Town of Hempstead homeowners will no longer have recyclables picked up, reports CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

The suspension comes amid a shrinking healthy workforce and an overwhelming amount of spring cleaning put out at curbside.

“Town-wide, the recycling is being suspended in order to free up 15 garbage trucks that can now pick up the daily garbage,” said Town Supervisor Donald Clavin.

The town has seen an increased number of workers going into quarantine and staffing just cant keep up with mounds of materials from attics and basements.

“Furniture, wood, metal, all going out at the curb, that’s a lot for a couple of guys to handle,” said CSEA Local 880 president Theresa Kohutka. “You’re doing each route, probably 800 to 1,000 or more homes.”

This directive affects more than 86,000 homeowners, but does not apply to town’s five special sanitation districts or villages.

Many residents say they will do their part.

The biggest concerns are getting solid waste off the street and keeping workers free of COVID-19.

Residents are asked to place recyclables in the rear of their homes and keep spring cleaning throwaway to a minimum for now.

The suspension of recyclable collections will be decided on a week-by-week basis.