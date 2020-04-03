



– Delivery workers are among those putting themselves in danger to make sure people are still getting food and supplies during the isolation of the coronavirus outbreak.

These often-overlooked employees are also now being recognized, reports CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

Some delivery workers have been finding, notes, cards, food and even tips left out for them from people saying ‘thank you’ to those risking their health to deliver everything from food, to medication, to mail.

The posts went viral on social media with the hashtag #ThanksForDelivering.

One note says, “Neither snow nor rain nor coronavirus, thanks for all you do!”

Many more people have left a stash of snacks and sanitizer for drivers on their doorsteps.

The appreciation is welcome says Robert and Charlotte Carpenter, who are both essential workers. Robert delivers groceries and supplies to the Tri-State Area.

“I went into New York yesterday to make a delivery and there was a gentleman standing on one of the bridges waving the American flag, giving me the thumbs up,” said Robert. “It’s really nice we have that kind of support.”

Before the outbreak, New York City saw 1.5 million packages delivered each day. That number has surged even further.

People stuck inside are relying on these workers who are often paid low wages and have little to no access to healthcare.

So what are companies doing to protect them?

USPS and UPS both told us CBS2 are giving employees hand sanitizer, soap, masks and gloves, and are disinfecting facilities and vehicles each day.

Food delivery companies like DoorDash, and Uber Eats have advised drivers like Moe Castro to cover their faces and keep windows open for ventilation.

“Uber also expressed that if were taken off the road, you would be eligible for 14 days for financial if you got the virus or were asked to isolate by public health authorities,” said Castro.

Still, some workers say all they have been told by their companies is to be safe – and that’s why so many are saying thanks.