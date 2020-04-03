



– Starting Friday, the city’s grab-and-go meal service program already in place will now serve all children and adults across the five boroughs.

“We’re serving breakfast, lunch and supper to the children and the adults,” said on Department of Education worker.

Monday through Friday, adults and children can pick up three meals at a time and no adult will be turned away. There is no registration or identification required.

The Department of Education employee says she dished out more than 150 meals Friday from her temporary takeout counter at PS 71 in the Bronx.

Denise Tripodi came out in the rain to help her friends. They’re in their 70s and 80s.

“This is actually for neighbors of mine that can’t get out,” she said.

Irene Rodriguez is a healthcare worker swamped with telehealth appointments from her home. She came on a break she to get meals for her 16-year-old son.

“This service is great for families in need that can’t get out and purchase food,” said Rodriguez.

Since March 16, the Department of Education’s free meals programs have served approximately 1.2 million meals to families. More than 400 meal hubs will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for children and families and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for adults.

“Getting out, getting lunch, something different, it’s just great,” said 5-year-old Brendan Castro.

Castro actually goes to school at PS 71. He was hoping to see some of his classmates, but his father had to explain that that will not be an option for quite some time.