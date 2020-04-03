NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a special delivery for those on the front line during coronavirus pandemic.
Thirty pizzas were delivered to FDNY and EMS workers at a staging ground in Fort Totten, Queens Thursday.
Maria Rizzuto is the good Samaritan spearheading the food drive.
She says since last week, she’s delivered hundreds of meals to hospital workers around the city, and hopes to keep it up.
“Where would be without these doctors and nurses on the front line. I mean, they’re the one who are getting the brunt of it. They’re the ones who matter. And I felt it was my responsibility to give back and just help them,” Rizzuto said.
Rizzuto says she’s been getting cash donations after starting a GoFundMe page.
Restaurants are helping by donating food.
