Comments
It was a pleasant day overall with temps reaching the upper 50s for many. Expect a mostly cloudy night overall with temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s, so definitely a chill in the air.
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Tomorrow will be a bit on the cloudier side with temps once again in the mid- and upper 50s for most, but there is a slight shower risk tomorrow night. The best chance will be across the northwest suburbs in the late afternoon, with NYC possibly getting some stray showers late in the evening through midnight.
Skies will clear Monday morning and we’ll have a sunny and mild day with temps in the mid 60s! Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temps around 60 and a chance for late-day showers.