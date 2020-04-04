Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two major retailers are making changes to control social distancing in stores during the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two major retailers are making changes to control social distancing in stores during the coronavirus pandemic.
Walmart will regulate store entry by only allowing a maximum of five customers inside for each 1,000 square feet of space. That’s about 20% of a store’s capacity.
Once at capacity, customers can only go into the store on a “one out, one in” basis.
Walmart will also make shopping aisles one way to keep people away from each other.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- State-By-State, County-By-County Resources
- Distance Learning Tools for Teachers & Parents
- Ask Dr. Max Your Questions
- Tips For Avoiding Psychological Isolation
- Talking To Kids About Anxiety
- How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
- CDC Latest Updates
Target is taking a similar approach.
The store says it will monitor the number of people inside and, when needed, it will limit customers.
On Saturday, customers could be seen waiting outside a Target store on 14th Street in Manhattan.