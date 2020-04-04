Coronavirus UpdateNew York Sees Jump Of 10,841 New Coronavirus Cases In Single Day, Now 113,704 Confirmed Total
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two major retailers are making changes to control social distancing in stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart will regulate store entry by only allowing a maximum of five customers inside for each 1,000 square feet of space. That’s about 20% of a store’s capacity.

Once at capacity, customers can only go into the store on a “one out, one in” basis.

Walmart will also make shopping aisles one way to keep people away from each other.

Target is taking a similar approach.

The store says it will monitor the number of people inside and, when needed, it will limit customers.

On Saturday, customers could be seen waiting outside a Target store on 14th Street in Manhattan.

