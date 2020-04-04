Coronavirus Tip: DIY Facial Covering With Handkerchief, Hair Ties And Essential OilsCBS2's John Elliott demonstrates a quick way to fold a bandana or large handkerchief around two hair ties with a drop of an essential oil to make a cloth boundary over your mouth that will work as a makeshift mask.

The Queensboro Hoping Takeout Cocktails Can Help It Survive CoronavirusLimited to takeout and delivery, the Queensboro, a Jackson Heights neighborhood favorite, looks to keep its employees working.

Coronavirus Home Tips: How To Stay Calm, Well-Fed And Healthy During The COVID-19 OutbreakStay safe, well-fed and mentally healthy with this at-home tips from CBS sister site Chowhound.

COVID-19 Shopping Tips: What To Buy And What To Avoid During The Coronavirus PandemicSee what to buy and what to avoid while stocking up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Famed Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies From COVID-19-Related Illness At Age 59The Mumbai-born chef founded Tabla and Bombay Bread Bar, and was hospitalized in New York after returning from an international trip.

Consumers Urged To Join Tuesday's 'Great American Takeout' To Support RestaurantsThe restaurant industry, which has been particular hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, is asking consumers to participate in "The Great American Takeout" on Tuesday, March 24.