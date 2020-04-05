Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some breaks in the clouds made for a bit of a boost in temperatures on Sunday, with some folks finding the mid 60s.
Clouds will thicken up in the evening, though, and there is a 20% risk for showers through the night. It’ll be on the cool side, with temps in the 40s.
Monday will start off with rapid clearing and temps will soar from the 40s into the mid 60s by afternoon, under crystal blue skies. As of now, it looks like clouds won’t move back in until well after sunset.
Tuesday is expected to be another mild day with temps in the 60s, but with considerably more clouds and a threat of scattered showers.