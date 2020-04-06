



— When it comes to understanding how coronavirus spreads, sometimes seeing is believing.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke with a Long Island doctor, who has got a whole different way to get the word out.

Using props at her Saint James office, Ageless MD, Dr. Roxanne Carfora walked DeAngelis through just how fast the coronavirus can spread.

It latches on to anything it can — from someone’s drink to their credit card, the floor, and the next person who walks in, even if they’re wearing a mask.

“Tracking it through your house, it gets on a surface and it’s waiting for the next body to come and inhale it,” Dr. Carfora said.

That’s where she says disinfecting your shoes, surfaces, and constantly washing your hands comes in, but added the best course of action is, “We have to starve this virus, and the only way to starve it is staying home.”

Carfora, who is board certified in anti-aging and regenerative medicine, is trying to stress what’s necessary to the younger population.

“If it’s not about you, it’s about grandma, grandpa, and your parents,” she said, adding, “I lost two patients, one 88, one 84, very, very fast.”

She demonstrates in another Facebook video how the aging cell gets attacked. This time, using eggs.

“This is a young cell here, you see the yolk? That’s the inside of the cell. The outside of the cell is called the lipid layer. Every single cell in your body has a lipid layer to protect you,” Carfora said. “A younger cell has that protection. An older cell, if you look at this yolk, doesn’t have that protection, so look at what happened already. COVID goes in there and it destroys the cell.”

Carfora said she understand that sometimes you have to see it to believe it, so that’s her goal, to share two videos to send one main message.

“Let’s work together on this. It’s everyone’s responsibility,” Carfora said.

To stop the spread by staying home, to stay safe.