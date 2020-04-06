



— Some New York City teachers are outraged they have to work on two major religious holidays and some say they may call in sick.

The Jewish holiday of Passover is Thursday and Good Friday is the day after. Teachers accustomed to having those days off are angry that Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza are making them come in.

Susanna Murray is a second grade special ed teacher in Woodside, Queens.

“A lot of the teachers, including myself, are feeling really upset and furious about the fact that we have to work those two days,” Murray told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer on Monday.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

After teachers were told they will have to take sick days to observe the holidays, they lashed out at the mayor on social media.

“It’s not right to take away these holidays that are a part of family tradition,” Murray said.

MORE: Coronavirus Update: Frustration Grows Over Gov. Cuomo’s Decision To Cancel Public School Spring Break

Derek Stampone teaches high school physics in Manhattan.

“Teachers were thrust into creating online learning for 1.1 million students in less than a week and that time both for family, students and teachers to recuperate, whether through the spirituality of their religion or in other ways, was well needed,” Stampone said.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said he told de Blasio it was a mistake. He sent a letter to his 200,000 members saying it showed the mayor didn’t understand how hard they are working in these stressful times.

“That one we’re upset about it. Thursday and Friday are just such big religious observance days, especially here in New York City. So they were upset. I think what you are see there is a culmination of all anger and fear everyone’s feeling right now,” Mulgrew said.

MORE: Coronavirus And Passover: How New Yorkers Are Changing Their Celebrations

Parent Stacie Bono said parents were originally told that kids would have the holidays off.

“It doesn’t make sense. It’s not fair,” Bono said.

The union was able to negotiate for teachers to receive four extra sick days that they can use to observe the holidays, but clearly they’re still upset.