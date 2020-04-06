



Along with fear and anxiety, another emotion is gripping New York City.

It’s gratitude for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic battle.

Enthusiastic claps and cheers have echoed across the city every night without fail at 7 p.m. on the dot.

The reassuring sound of hope and encouragement cuts through the eerie stillness for a few moments, as the city that never sleeps takes a nap.

But still wide-awake and hard at work are so many people showing kindness and appreciation however they can.

Like Manhattan’s Sauce Pizzeria, which has been delivering 250 free pizzas daily to health care workers on the front lines. Over the past three weeks, they’ve made more than 4,000 pies for 32 hospitals across the city.

In the East Village, restaurant Avant-Garden is giving out free, plant-based meals to anyone in need.

In the same neighborhood, C&B Café is also offering free food to-go for unemployed restaurant workers.

Long Islanders are doing their part, too.

Jackie Dias, of Lake Ronkonkoma, has become Suffolk County’s newest Easter Bunny, making the rounds to take pictures with smiling kids through their windows at home.

She’s also collecting donations for local food banks with her daughter Nicole Datilo, raising nearly $1,000 over the weekend.

These small gestures have a big and unforgettable impact as New Yorkers remind each other that we are all in this together.