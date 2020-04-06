Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Harlem subway station where a train operator was killed in a suspicious fire reopens to the public today.
MTA officials said flames erupted on one of the cars of a northbound 2 train as it pulled into the 110th Street-Central Park North station. It happened during the overnight hours of March 27.
Two employees were able to rescue the passengers inside, but the 36-year-old conductor, Garrett Goble, of Brooklyn, died.
Police questioned a person of interest, but no charges have been filed.