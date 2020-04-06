Comments
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Daffodils are in full bloom this spring in Westchester County.
Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s putting its flowers to good use.
Today, volunteers will cut at 30,000 daffodils to donate to hospitals and nursing home around the Tri-State Area.
“During this time of great national crisis,” President Stephen F. Byrns said in a Facebook post. “This will be a sign of hope at springtime. We want to show our solidarity with those who are caring for the sick, infirm and aged, and bring some brightness and color into their lives.”