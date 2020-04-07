



– As we’re being told to keep our distance, artists young and old are bringing us together proving once again the power of the arts.

Yet with audiences keeping their social distance and venues closed, the future remains uncertain for artists across the globe, reports CBS2’s Nina Kapur.

Performers don’t know when they will take the stage next, but cast members from the hit “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” are not letting their voices go to waste. Eighty musicians came together to make beautiful music online.

“So many of us aren’t doctors and nurses and can’t be on the front lines,” said “Beautiful” musical director Jason Howland. “(We) want to support those people as much as we can. And one of the things we know how to do is share our gifts and try to spread a little joy and lift up some hearts.”

The performance that premiered on CBS This Morning will benefit The Actor’s Fund, a non-profit that helps support actors and crew members in need.

The message unites us all.

“Here’s this beautiful message that this amazing woman has written,” said actress Jessie Mueller. “Let’s remind the world that we’re in this together.”

Professionals aren’t the only ones getting in on the fun as young artists from Queens are using music to come together too.

Third-graders at St. Kevin’s Catholic Academy in Flushing created a musical collage of 19 students singing the words to “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Teacher Kristen D’Alimonte says 8-year-old Francesca Della Croce came up with the idea.

“This is a lot for everyone to deal with,” said D’Alimonte. “These are 8- and 9-year-old kids. It’s really hard. They’re used to having their routine of coming into school everyday, so I think they just wanted to be there for each other.”

Della Croce wanted to help her class overcome the loneliness they’re feeling, but the message reaches beyond her classroom reminding everyone we’re in this together.

