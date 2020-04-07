LONG ISLAND (CBSNewYork) – Easter and Passover celebrations will look a lot different this year because of the spread of coronavirus across the Tri-State area.
Many working for religious organizations are scrambling to make changes to their services, masses, and observances and local businesses are also adjusting to the changes brought on by the spread of COVID-19.
Local bakeries and candy shops are creating batches of unique treats and custom-made favorites that will be available for curbside pickup. Stan Boskoff, whose grandparents founded Schwartz Family Chocolates in 1939 in New York, is trying to bring people joy through his shop on Long Island in Carle Place.
“They are looking for something to lift their spirits and I’m glad we are here to help them to do it,” said Boskoff in an interview with CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan. “They love marshmallow eggs, they love all the different figurines we have in chocolate, all the bunnies. For Passover, we have macaroons and chocolate frogs.”
Some bakeries say customers are asking for tips on how to celebrate a virtual Passover with family or create a virtual Easter egg hunt for their kids. Karl Reisterer runs Reisterer’s Bakery in West Hempstead and he says treats from his shop can help to create a fun virtual celebration.
“We’ve been in the community for 89 years, I’m the third generation,” said Reisterer. “In our chocolate bunny hutches kits, we provide you with a full chocolate house that is fully assembled with candy and icing bags. It makes a nice afternoon project for the kids and something you can garnish for your Easter table.”
“We’re one of the few lucky businesses that get to serve the community, and we’re grateful for that,” said Boskoff.
Reisterer and Boskoff hope their sweets will provide any even sweeter Easter and Passover celebration this year for families all over Long Island.
And remember… the word “stressed” spelled backward is “desserts.”