NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Deanne Criswell, the commissioner of New York City’s office of emergency management, spoke to CBS2 about her concerns during the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.
One concern she has is the possibility of other types of crises occurring during this time.
“Hot weather emergencies, if we have coastal storm flooding, if there’s an active shooter incident. Just a number of different types of scenarios that are always at our forefront every day,” she said.
Criswell says the city’s biggest need is still getting additional medical personnel.
“There’s more military medical personnel coming in as we speak this week, and it’s just not to support an increase in the number of patients we’re seeing, but it’s to give the medical personnel we have a little bit of relief because they have been working nonstop since this started,” she said.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211
As for suggestions New York is approaching the apex, Criswell says it is more important than ever for people to not let their guard down and to continue to practice social distancing.